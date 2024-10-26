India launch date of Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 announced

Mumbai: Largest carmaker in India, Maruti Suzuki India, announced the launch date of Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024. The car will be launched in the Indian markets on November 11. It will be the company’s second important launch of the year after the Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024.

The Dzire is the largest-selling sedan in India. It garnered volumes of 164,517 units in the domestic market in FY24.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024Dzire will have a new grille flanked by LED headlamps. The rear will have new LED taillamps. The compact sedan will drive on a fresh set of alloy wheels. As per reports, the vehicle will get an electric sunroof.

Inside the cabin, it will have features like a new touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and wireless charger.

The outgoing Dzire uses the popular 1.2-litre K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine, which generates 89.7PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. There is also a CNG option (77.4PS and 98.5Nm) with a 5-speed MT. The Dzire 2024 will either continue with the old Dzire’s K-Series unit or get the Swift 2024’s new Z-Series 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, which produces a maximum power of 82PS and a peak torque of 113Nm. The transmission options include 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.