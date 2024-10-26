Iran, Iraq suspend all flights until further notice

Tehran: Iran and Iraq suspended all flights until further notice on Saturday. The countries suspended flight services as Israel announced it was conducting strikes against Iranian military targets early on Saturday.

‘Flights on all routes have been cancelled until further notice,’ the spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Organisation in Iran said. Iraq’s transport ministry also suspended flights across all airports until further notice “due to regional tensions,”.

Israel’s strikes in Iran came after an Iranian missile attack on Israel earlier this month. ‘In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces (Israeli military) is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,’ Israel’s military said in a statement.