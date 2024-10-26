Israel conducts targeted strikes on Iranian military sites, asserts duty to respond

In a marked escalation of Middle East tensions, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Saturday that it conducted “precision strikes on military targets in Iran.” The IDF defended these actions, asserting Israel’s “right and duty to respond” to what it describes as persistent Iranian aggression and attacks by its regional proxies since the conflict intensified on October 7, 2023. An IDF spokesperson stated, “Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized,” pledging that Israel will “take all necessary actions to protect the State and people of Israel.” The White House voiced support for Israel’s actions, calling them an “exercise of self-defense” in response to Iran’s alleged ballistic missile attack on October 1. A National Security Council spokesperson confirmed to CBS that Israel was targeting Iranian military assets.

Reports from Iranian state media noted explosions in western Tehran, with military installations in the city’s western and southwestern regions reportedly impacted, though operations at Tehran’s two main airports continue uninterrupted, according to AFP. Media linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards indicated that bases near Tehran were struck, although details about specific targets and the extent of the damage remain unclear. Additionally, Syrian state news reported airstrikes on military sites in central and southern Syria, which it attributed to Israel.

An image shared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office showed the Prime Minister monitoring the operation from the military headquarters operations center, underscoring Israel’s active role in overseeing the strikes.