Just Corseca launches five new portable speakers in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Just Corseca has launched five new portable speakers in India. They include the Super Boom, Sushi Boomer, Sushi Elegante, Soul Heaven, and Super Bunny.

The Super Boom model offers 200W sound output and comes with an IPX6-rated build for splash resistance. The Super Bunny speaker arrives with MagSafe compatibility and a 40mm driver. Meanwhile, the Sushi Boomer carries a 66mm driver and is said to offer up to 12 hours of playback. The Super Boom, Sushi Boomer and Super Bunny also have RGB lighting.

Price of Just Corseca’s Super Boom speaker is set at Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, the Sushi Boomer and Sushi Elegante models are listed at Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 1,799, respectively. The Soul Heaven speaker is marked at Rs. 2,799, while the Super Bunny is priced at Rs. 999. These speakers are available for purchase in India via select online and offline retail stores.

Also Read: Under 23 Wrestling World Championship 2024: India wins two medals

The Just Corseca Super Boom speakers offer 200W output and get one bass, two tweeters, and two surround speakers, which offer an immersive sound experience. The speaker unit has an IPX6-rated build for splash distance. Playback options include USB, AUX, microSD card, and mic. It is said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Just Corseca Sushi Boomer offers a 40W output and carries a 66mm driver. It comes with a splash-proof design, RGB lighting, and USB Type-C charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, FM, USB and TF cards. It is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playback time.

The Just Corseca Sushi Elegante speaker offers 20W sound output and can work as a 15W MagSafe wireless charger. It is equipped with a 1,200mAh battery and is said to offer a playback time of up to six hours. Sushi Elegante also supports Bluetooth, FM, USB, and TF card connectivity.

The Just Corseca Soul Heaven is a 10W speaker which arrives with an inbuilt humidifier tank. It carries a 300ml tank and is equipped with RGB lights.

The Just Corseca Super Bunny gets a 40mm driver and supports 5W audio output. It has MagSafe compatibility, USB Type-C charging support, and RGB lighting. The company says that on a single charge, it can last for up to six hours.