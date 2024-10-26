Know how to book a taxi in UAE

Dubai: Taxi queues can still be found at popular spots like malls, airports, hotels, and major attractions in the UAE. Cab booking platforms vary from one emirate to another. Additionally, taxi fares are not uniform across the country.

Here’s a guide for each emirate:

Abu Dhabi:

Dial 600535353 and follow the voice prompts.

Download the Abu Dhabi Taxi app and log in with your mobile number.

Taxi fare in Abu Dhabi:

From 6am to 10pm

Flag-down rate: Dh5

For every 1km: Dh1.82

For every minute of waiting: 50 fils

Minimum fare: Dh12

Booking fees: Dh4

From 10pm to 6am

Flag-down rate: Dh5.50

For every 1km: Dh1.82

For every minute of waiting: 50 fils

Minimum fare: Dh12

Booking fees: Dh5

For airport taxis, rates are higher:

From 6am to 10pm

Flag-down rate: Dh20

For every 1km: Dh1.82

For every minute of waiting: 50 fils

Booking fees: Dh4

From 10pm to 6am

Flag-down rate: Dh20

For every 1km: Dh1.82

For every minute of waiting: 50 fils

Booking fees: Dh5

Dubai:

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has partnered with ride-hailing app Careem for taxi services. To book, download Careem on your smartphone. You’ll find various ride options on the app and if you wish to request a cab ride, choose ‘Hala Taxi’ option from the main menu.

The flagdown rate for cabs in the emirate is Dh12 — however, this may go up to Dh20 in some pick-up areas at certain times during major events.

Sharjah:

Dial 600525252 to request a cab in Sharjah.

Online options are also available; however, users will have to fill out registration forms.

Taxis can be booked through the RTA Sharjah app or through the authority’s official website.

Taxi fare in Sharjah:

Minimum fare: Dh14 (This rate, however, may change depending on the monthly fuel price announcements.)

For every 1km: Dh1.62

Ajman:

If you’re in Ajman, you also have two options: Via call centre or through an app.

Call 600599997 if you’re among those who prefer to make a booking by speaking to a representative.

Those who wish to book online may download the Route Ajman app.

Taxi fare in Ajman

Minimum tariff: Dh13

The charge for every 1km varies depending on monthly fuel price announcements.

Ras Al Khaimah:

To book, download the Sayr app.

Taxi fare in RAK:

Flag-down rate from 6am to 9.59pm: Dh4

Flag-down rate from 10pm to 5.59am: Dh5

Flag-down rate for trips to other emirates: Dh15

For every 595 metres: Dh1

For every 1km: Dh1.88

Waiting charge after the first five minutes: 50 fils per minute

Minimum fare: Dh6

Service fees per trip: Dh2