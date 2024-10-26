Oppo launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched its latest budget smartphone in the Indian markets. The handset named ‘Oppo A3x 4G’ is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while a 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 9,999. The handset will be sold in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colourways via Oppo’s online store and offline retail channels, starting on October 29.

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Oppo A3x 4G runs on ColorOS 14, which is based on Android 14. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 100nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with a 78-degree field-of-view and an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera located in a waterdrop-style display cutout with a 78-degreee field of view and an f/2.2 aperture.

You get up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage on the Oppo A3x 4G, which can be expanded using a MicroSD card slot. It offers 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone port.

Oppo has equipped the phone with an e-compass, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor. There’s a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W charging.