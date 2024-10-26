Poco launches new budget smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: The Xiaomi subsidiary, Poco launched its new affordable smartphone named ‘Poco C75’. The handset is a rebranded version of the Redmi 14C which was unveiled by the company in August.

Poco C75 pricing starts at $109 (roughly Rs. 9,170) for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is also available in an 8GB+256GB variant that is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,900). The Poco C75 is available in Black, Gold, and Green colourways.

The Poco C75 is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 14-based HyperOS, Xiaomi’s custom interface that succeeded MIUI 14. It sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 600nits. It is powered by a Helio G81 Ultra SoC from MediaTek, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

There’s a 50-megapixel rear camera on the Poco C75 with an f/1.8 aperture, which can be used to capture images and videos. The company has also equipped the handset with an unspecified auxiliary lens. On the front, the handset features a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Poco’s new smartphone is available with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, and a virtual proximity sensor.The Poco C75 packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W charging, but the phone doesn’t ship with a charger. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.