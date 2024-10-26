Prayagraj Museum to Showcase Grand Exhibition Honoring India’s Cultural Heritage

The Prayagraj Museum, supported by the Yogi government, will host a grand exhibition at Mahakumbh 2025, allowing devotees to explore India’s vast cultural legacy. This exhibition will feature an extensive array of historical artifacts, sculptures, and art pieces, while also previewing the forthcoming “Yuge-Yugeen” Museum being developed in Delhi, the world’s largest museum. Visitors will gain a unique opportunity to witness both the museum’s permanent collection and a glimpse of the upcoming grand institution in Delhi.

The Prayagraj Museum houses a diverse collection, covering centuries of Indian art and history, from sculptures and clay statues to miniature and modern paintings. Key exhibits include the famed Ashoka Pillar Top from the 3rd century BC and 58 sculptures from the Bharhut Stupa, each intricately depicting stories from the Jataka tales. This exhibition aims to immerse visitors in India’s artistic heritage, showcasing medieval Vaishnav, Shakta, Shaiva, and Jain statues, as well as modern artworks, offering a comprehensive view of India’s evolving cultural landscape.

Dr. Rajesh Mishra, Deputy Curator of the Prayagraj Museum, noted that Mahakumbh 2025 will include a digital exhibition, featuring replicas of museum artifacts, such as the “Amrit Kalash,” and statues like the popular Mohini from Kumbh 2019. With preparations underway and collaborative efforts between museum and fair officials, the Yogi government is focused on giving devotees a meaningful experience that highlights the depth of India’s cultural heritage and the excitement surrounding the upcoming Yuge-Yugeen Museum.