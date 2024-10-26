Samsung introduces new processor for mobile devices: Details

Mumbai: Samsung has quietly launched its newest processor for mobile devices. The new processor named the Exynos 1580 is a successor to the Exynos 1480. It has been developed in-house by Samsung Semiconductor and is fabricated on a 4-nanometre process. The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is one of the purported smartphones that is expected to be powered by this chipset.

The Exynos 1580 chipset comes with upgraded ARM v9 cores and a new tri-cluster architecture. It comprises one primary Cortex-A720 core clocked at 2.9 GHz, three Cortex-A720 capped at 2.6 GHz, and four Cortex-A520 cores operating at 1.95 GHz. Exynos 1580 supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with an NPU which supports up to 14.7 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and an upgraded memory capacity of 2MB.

The chipset is paired with a Samsung Xclipse 540 third-generation custom GPU that is claimed to offer a maximum performance improvement of up to 37 percent. The processor’s GPU now features two Work Group Processors (WGPs), increased GL2 cache capacity, double the amount of texture unit processing.

Samsung’s new chipset supports up to 200-megapixel cameras. It is claimed to deliver improved Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) performance.