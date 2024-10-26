This Indian city offers maximum salary growth, job opportunities

New Delhi: Bangalore named as India’s top city for job opportunities and salary growth. The capital city of Karnataka has registered a 9.3 per cent year-on-year increase. Bangalore is followed by Chennai and Delhi. The Jobs and Salaries Primer Report for FY 23-24 published by the TeamLease Services has revealed this.

The average monthly unified (aggregated salaries across temporary and permanent jobs in the same role) salary in Bengaluru stands at Rs. 29,500, making it the highest-paying city in the country. Following closely, Chennai and Delhi report strong salary growth of 7.5% and 7.3%, respectively. Chennai’s average monthly salary stands at Rs. 24,500, while in Delhi, it reaches Rs. 27,800. Mumbai and Ahmedabad also report steady salary increases. Mumbai offers an average salary of Rs. 25,100, while Pune follows closely at Rs. 24,700.

Across these cities, salary increments range from 4% to 10%, with average monthly salaries between Rs. 21,300 and Rs. 29,500.

On the industry front, Retail has emerged as the top performer, with a remarkable 8.4% salary growth. This trend is followed by Consumer Durables (5.2%) and BFSI (5.1%). On the other hand, sectors like Logistics, FMCG, Healthcare & Pharma, and Construction & Real Estate have shown more moderate increments.

The top-paying industries include Telecommunications (Rs. 29,200), Manufacturing, Engineering & Infrastructure (Rs. 28,200), Healthcare & Pharma (Rs. 27,600), and Construction & Real Estate (Rs. 27,000).

The report also sheds light on specific job roles with consistent salary growth over the past five years. The FMCG industry exhibits the highest growth, with Trainee Associate and Pilot Officer roles showing an impressive CAGR of 9.5% and 8%, respectively. The BFSI industry follows suit, with HR Executives (7.9% CAGR) and Sales Managers (6.6% CAGR) experiencing significant long-term growth. For cities, roles such as Operations Executive in Hyderabad (8.1% CAGR), Back Office Executives in Ahmedabad (7.8% CAGR), Sales Manager in Pune (6.8% CAGR) and Data Coordinator in Delhi (6.6% CAGR).