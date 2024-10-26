Under 23 Wrestling World Championship 2024: India wins two medals

Tirana: In wrestling, India bagged one silver and a bronze at the Under 23 Wrestling World Championship 2024 in Tirana, Albania. India’s Anjli clinched silver in the women’s 59kg category. She finished in second place after losing to Solimiia Vynnyk of Ukraine in the final.

India’s Monika won bronze medal in the women’s 68 kg event. She defeated Xinze Du of China by ‘ 5-3’. Earlier, India’s Vishvajit Ramchandra More bagged the Bronze medal by defeating Adam Ulbashev, 14-10, in the Men’s 55 kg Greco-Roman category.