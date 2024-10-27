Bishnoi community burns effigies of Salman and Salim Khan amid threats

Tensions between Salman Khan and the Bishnoi community continue to escalate, with no signs of resolution. The community’s anger towards Salman has reached such a level that he felt compelled to issue an apology. Recently, the Bishnoi community expressed disappointment over comments made by Salim Khan, Salman’s father, who stated that his son would not apologize because he is not involved in the blackbuck hunting case. This declaration provoked further outrage among the Bishnois, leading them to burn effigies of both Salman and Salim Khan in Jodhpur.

The Bishnoi community maintains that Salman Khan should apologize for his alleged involvement in the blackbuck poaching case, despite him being legally cleared of charges. They question his innocence by pointing out that he hired a lawyer for his defense. Protests against Salman erupted in several areas of Jodhpur, with community members warning that if he does not apologize, the Sanatan Hindu Samaj plans to initiate a significant movement against him.

The conflict traces back to when Salman was filming Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan, during which he was accused of hunting blackbuck, an animal revered by the Bishnoi community. For them, blackbucks are considered family members, which has fueled their pursuit of justice against Salman. Amid ongoing threats, particularly from Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman has enhanced his security measures, including the recent purchase of a bulletproof XUV from Dubai, while Mumbai Police have increased patrols around his residence to ensure his safety.