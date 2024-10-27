Bomb threats hit 23 hotels in Kolkata, Tirupati, and Rajkot; security heightened

On Saturday, nearly two dozen hotels across Kolkata, Tirupati, and Rajkot received alarming bomb threats via email, which ultimately proved to be hoaxes. In Kolkata, 10 major hotels, including upscale locations, were targeted on the same day Union Home Minister Amit Shah was visiting West Bengal. Police swiftly activated anti-bomb protocols but found no suspicious items. This incident follows a recent surge in threats aimed at flights. A Kolkata police officer, as reported by Times of India, noted that the emails resembled hoax threats sent to schools earlier this year.

In Tirupati, three hotels were similarly threatened on Saturday, adding to a streak of hoaxes after four hotels were threatened over the previous two days. The emails referenced a man named Jaffer Sadiq, allegedly involved in a drug racket busted by central agencies in July. The threats mentioned prominent individuals, including Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin’s wife Kiruthiga and TN DGP Shankar Jiwal. Some emails ominously referred to “Afzal Guru will be re-born! Al-Badr!”—a nod to the 2001 Parliament attack convict who was executed in 2013, while others claimed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vehicle was “twinned with hotel IEDs.”

In Rajkot, Gujarat, 10 hotels received similar threatening emails around 12:45 p.m. from the ID “Kan Din.” Rajkot Deputy Commissioner of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil confirmed that all hotels were thoroughly searched by security forces, with no suspicious items found. Authorities in all three cities have heightened security measures as they investigate the sources of these hoaxes, which have caused widespread disruption and alarm across regions.