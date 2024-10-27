CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Inaugurate Modern OP Block at Alappuzha General Hospital

The newly built outpatient (OP) block at Alappuzha’s General Hospital will be inaugurated on October 27 at 2:30 PM by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This seven-story facility, constructed under the state’s 100-day action plan to celebrate the third anniversary of the government, has been equipped with cutting-edge medical technology. Funded with Rs 117 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the building provides essential, advanced healthcare amenities for the local population.

The new block, which is now the district’s largest healthcare facility under the Health Department, features an array of high-tech medical equipment and facilities. These include MRI and CT scanners, ultrasound, a 360-degree metabolic center, and a state-of-the-art laboratory. To ensure patient accessibility and convenience, the building also has elevators, ramps, and a public address system, with construction costs for this equipment alone reaching Rs 16.4 crore.

The inauguration event will be led by Health and Women and Child Development Minister Veena George, with additional openings by Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan for the MRI center and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad for the CT scanning center. Distinguished guests include MP K.C. Venugopal, MLA P.P. Chitharanjan, and Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade. Health Services Director Reena K.J. will present a report, and officials from various municipal and departmental roles will also attend, reflecting widespread support for the project across local governance.