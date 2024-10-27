Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm at record high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at all-time high in Kerala on Sunday, October 27, 2024. Gold is trading at Rs 58,880 per 8 gram and Rs 7360 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 520 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8046.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.700. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7377.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs.640. The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.06%, while the change over the last month stands at -2.51%. The cost of silver is currently Rs.101100 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.100 per kilogram.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures contracts were trading at Rs 78,143 per 10 gram, down by 0.37% or Rs 288. Silver December futures contracts were trading at Rs 96,401/kg, down by 0.65% or Rs 631. Gold prices have gained Rs 2,500/10 gram in the month of October so far while the silver prices have surged by 5,700/kg. On Thursday, gold December futures contract settled at Rs78,327 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.66% and silver December futures contract settled at Rs97,032 per kilogram with a gain of 0.07%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $2,733.63 per ounce. Prices hit a record high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday and were up 0.5% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,746.3. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $33.63 per ounce, Platinum rose 0.04% at $1,026.70.