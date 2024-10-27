Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to spend Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to celebrate Diwali with Indian Army soldiers in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, on October 31. According to sources in the defence establishment, Singh will join troops in the Tawang sector during the festival of lights. His visit coincides with the flagging-in ceremony of the Indian Air Force’s Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally at Tawang, an event that will also see participation from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on October 30.

Tawang holds historical significance, having been a key site during the 1962 India-China war, where the first artillery fire was exchanged and where the last ceasefire was implemented. Earlier this year, Singh celebrated Holi with Army personnel in Leh, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication in safeguarding the nation under challenging conditions. Although the original Diwali celebration was planned at Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, adverse weather led to a change in location to Tawang.