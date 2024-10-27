Diwali 2024: Indian Railways announces Vande Bharat Express train connecting these cities: Details

New Delhi: Indian Railways has launched a Vande Bharat special train from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Chhapra in Bihar. This special train was launched considering the heavy rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Confirmed tickets are still available on this train. Chhapra is a major junction in North Bihar, from where one can reach other districts like Siwan, Gopalganj, Vaishali, and Muzaffarpur.

The train number is 02270. It departs from Lucknow NR at 2:15 PM and arrives at Chhapra at 9:30 PM, stopping at Sultanpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Suremanpur, and finally Chhapra. The train runs six days a week, with no service on Tuesdays.

This Vande Bharat train offers two classes: Chair Car and Executive Car. From Lucknow to Chhapra, the fare for a Chair Car is Rs 1780, while the fare for an Executive Car is Rs 3125. The return train departs Chhapra at 11 PM, reaching Lucknow at 6:30 AM. The return fare is Rs 1285. The base fare for the train is Rs 1105, but there is a catering charge of Rs 530 when travelling from Lucknow to Chhapra. On the return journey from Chhapra to Lucknow, the catering charge is only Rs 35, as no food is served during the night.