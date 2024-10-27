Diwali 2024: Things you can do instead of bursting firecrackers

Diwali is the festival of lights. This year the festival will be celebrated on October 31.

Every Diwali, a thick cloud of smog as a result of firecrackers make it increasingly difficult to breathe. Diwali, as the name suggests, is the festival of light not noise. Thing sot do this Diwali.

Gorge It Out

Good food makes every celebration better and you can live by that motto even on Diwali. It’s one of our biggest festivals and the food that day should reflect it too. Load up on sweets, delicacies and enjoy them with family and friends.

Think Green

Instead of choking the air with harmful firecrackers, flip things around. Plant a sapling with your family. Instead of giving gifts that may end up getting passed on to others, gift a plant.

What’s On The Cards

If you’re good at playing cards, put that talent to good use and make some extra money. Throw a taash party for your friends or family and get cracking.

Fam Jam

Gather your family and belt out some Bollywood numbers together. Karaoke or Antakshri – take your pick.

Spread The Joy

Share the cheer of Diwali with those who don’t enjoy the same privileges as us. Spend time with the underprivileged children in your neighbourhood, bring them sweets and new clothes. Education is the best gift one can give, so consider gifting books or sponsoring a child’s education and put that Diwali bonus to some good use.