Diwali 2024 : When are banks closed for Diwali

Mumbai: In 2024, Diwali (also known as Deepavali) will be celebrated as a public holiday in India. Diwali will be observed as a bank holiday on October 31st (Thursday) in several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. In other states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, Diwali will be celebrated on the same day, with some additional regional holidays on November 1st (Friday).

Diwali Holiday Schedule

October 31: Banks in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others will be closed for Diwali / Deepawali / Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja on this date.

November 1: Banks in Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Sikkim, Tripura, and Uttarakhand among others will be closed for Diwali / Kut Festival / Kannada Rajyotsava on this date.

November 2: Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh among others will be closed for Diwali / Laxmi Puja / Govardhan Pooja on this date. It is notably, also the first Saturday of the month, which is not usually a holiday.

November 3: Banks in all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed on Sunday.

In October, banks across India are closed for 15 days due to a combination of national and regional holidays.