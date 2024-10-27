Diwali rush triggers stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra station, 9 injured

A stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus Station early Sunday left at least nine people injured as crowds gathered for Diwali travel. The incident occurred at 5:56 a.m. on platform one just before the departure of the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. Emergency services quickly transported the injured to a hospital, where officials confirmed two individuals sustained serious injuries, while the others remain stable. Images from the station showed a crowded platform with several injured people lying on the floor and benches, with Railway Police and other passengers assisting them onto stretchers.

Authorities reported that the stampede was triggered by the heavy Diwali travel rush, as many passengers arrived at the station without reservations, eager to secure seats on the unreserved Gorakhpur Express. The surge in passengers led to chaotic conditions as over 1,000 people attempted to board the 22-coach train, resulting in the stampede. Some passengers, in the rush to find seats, even tried boarding while the train was still in motion, worsening the situation.

Bandra Terminus, also known as Vandre Terminus, is one of Mumbai’s five major railway terminals and was established in the 1990s to reduce congestion at Mumbai Central station. It serves as a critical stop for trains heading to northern and western India, especially during peak travel seasons like Diwali. The terminus is typically busy, but the surge of travelers without prior reservations heightened crowding on the platform, ultimately leading to Sunday’s unfortunate incident.