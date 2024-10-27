Diwali special coconut barfi recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for coconut barfi, a popular Indian sweet made with coconut, milk, and sugar. This recipe makes a soft, slightly chewy barfi with a lovely coconut flavor.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups grated fresh or desiccated coconut

– 1 cup condensed milk (for added creaminess and sweetness)

– 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

– 1/2 cup milk (or coconut milk for a richer flavor)

– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

– 1 tablespoon ghee

– Optional: chopped pistachios or almonds for garnish

Instructions:

1. Grease a square or rectangular tray with a bit of ghee and set aside.

2. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the ghee on medium heat.

3. Add the grated coconut and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring to release its aroma.

4. Add the condensed milk, sugar, and milk, stirring well to combine.

5. Lower the heat and cook the mixture, stirring continuously to prevent sticking.

6. Continue cooking until the mixture thickens and starts to pull away from the sides of the pan, around 8-10 minutes.

7. Sprinkle in the cardamom powder and mix well.

8. Pour the coconut mixture into the greased tray.

9. Flatten it out evenly with a spatula or the back of a spoon.

10. Sprinkle chopped nuts on top if desired, pressing them gently into the mixture.

11. Let the mixture cool for 20-30 minutes or until it firms up.

12. Once set, cut the coconut barfi into squares or diamonds.

Serve fresh or store in an airtight container for up to a week. Enjoy your homemade coconut barfi!