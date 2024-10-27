Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 85,790 crore from Indian equity market this month

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained their selling streak in the Indian market. According to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, FPIs offloaded Rs 85,790 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net outflow stood at Rs 89,977 crore as of October 25, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities.

The outflow came following a nine-month high investment of Rs 57,724 crore in September. In September FPI inflows were the most year-to-date (YTD), hitting a nine-month high. Since June, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have consistently bought equities, after withdrawing Rs 34,252 crore in April-May. Overall, FPIs have been net buyers in 2024, except for January, April, and May.

Also Read: Diwali 2024: Know how to decorate your home

October’s FPI outflow hit a 10-month high, the highest sell-off from the Indian market year-to-date. In October, the total debt investment was Rs 410 crore. FPIs were sellers on all days in the cash market until October 24. This month, the cumulative FPI selling in equity through the stock exchanges stood at a massive Rs 1,02,931 crore through 24. However, FPIs were buyers in the primary market and bought shares for Rs 17,145 crore during this period. The net of the primary market purchase is the total FPI sell figure, which stands at Rs 85,790 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.