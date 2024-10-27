Indian Army uncovers militant hideout in Kashmir, finds Pakistani mines

In a coordinated operation, the Indian Army and Kashmir police uncovered a militant hideout in Poonch district, seizing Pakistani-made mines and additional weaponry. This joint effort, led by the Army’s Romeo Force and the Kashmir police’s Special Operation Group, followed specific intelligence leads and took place in the Balnoi sector of Mendhar on Saturday. Officials confirmed that the search of the hideout yielded two hand grenades and three mines, though no arrests were reported.

This raid is part of an intensified security effort across Kashmir after recent targeted attacks on migrant workers. On October 24, Pritam Singh, a laborer from Uttar Pradesh, was injured in an attack, marking the latest in a series of violent incidents against non-local workers. Previously, on October 16, Ashok Kumar, a worker from Bihar, was shot dead in Shopian. The most severe of these recent attacks occurred on October 20 in Ganderbal, where militants killed seven people, including a local doctor, near the construction site of the Z-Morh tunnel.

In response to the escalation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured that the deaths of innocent workers would be avenged. Addressing a Border Security Force (BSF) event in Srinagar, he stated that “every drop of blood shed will be avenged by our security forces.” The increased security operations are seen as a direct effort to counter the recent violence against migrant workers and deter further attacks.