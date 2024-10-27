Indian Railways announces two special trains from this city: Details

Mumbai: The Central Railway announced that it will operate two additional unreserved special trains between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. This increases the total number of train services to 583. These special trains were announced in response to the surge in passenger traffic during the Diwali and Chhat Puja festivals.

The first unreserved special train (No. 01019) is scheduled to depart from CSMT Mumbai at 2:30 PM on October 28, 2024, and will arrive at Gorakhpur station at 11:00 PM the following day. The return journey, with train No. 01020, will leave Gorakhpur at 12:45 AM on October 30, 2024, reaching CSMT Mumbai at 10:35 AM the next day.

Also Read: Diwali 2024 : When are banks closed for Diwali

These special trains will have multiple halts, including stops at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, and Basti. Each train will consist of 15 Sleeper Class coaches and 2 guard-cum-brake vans, with sleeper coaches available on an unreserved basis.

Central Railway has advised passengers to refer to the Indian Railways website or use the NTES app for detailed timings and halts. Travellers are also reminded to carry valid tickets to avoid inconvenience during this busy festive season.