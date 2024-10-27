Know how to check purity of gold

New Delhi: Gold represents embodying wealth, prosperity, and good fortune in India. In India, gold is frequently given as a gift during festivals and special occasions. Physical forms of gold investment include jewellery, coins, and bars, which can be purchased from banks, jewellery stores, and authorised dealers.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hallmarking is the accurate assessment and official recording of gold in jewellery. In India, hallmarking is currently mandatory for gold and silver and serves as an official guarantee of purity.

As per BIS Rules 2018, if a consumer’s hallmarked jewellery is found to have a purity lower than stated, they are entitled to compensation at twice the difference in value, calculated based on the purity deficit and weight of the item, along with testing charges.

Since 1st July 2021, each hallmarked item has been required to include a 6-digit HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification). The hallmark now comprises three identifiers: the BIS logo, the article’s purity, and the HUID, each ensuring traceability and authenticity.

Consumers can verify hallmarked jewellery by checking the HUID number on the BIS CARE app, available on both Android and iOS. This app provides comprehensive information, including the jeweller’s registration number, the article’s purity, its type, and details of the hallmarking centre.

If you have unhallmarked gold, you can have its purity verified at any BIS-recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC). AHC provides priority testing services and issues a detailed test report. This report confirms the purity of your jewellery and can be useful if you decide to sell it.

Gold Purity Test Fees

For up to 4 items: Rs 200

For 5 or more items: Rs 45 per item

A list of BIS-recognised AHCs is available on the BIS website under the hallmarking section. Testing is done in the consumer’s presence to ensure transparency in weighing and assessment.