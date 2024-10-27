Loco pilot’s quick response prevents Vande Bharat train collision

A serious mishap was narrowly avoided on Saturday when the loco pilot of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express managed to halt the train in time after spotting a concrete mixing machine on the tracks near Payyannur station. This section of the track is a non-stop zone for the train. The incident took place around 1 PM when a worker involved in renovation work accidentally moved the machine onto the tracks, unaware of the approaching train. The loco pilot’s swift reaction in applying the emergency brakes slowed the train enough to pass safely just moments after the machine was moved off the track.

The concrete mixer had been stationed at Payyannur station as part of renovation work under the Amrit Bharat scheme. It was in the process of being transferred to a nearby platform when the incident occurred. Following the close call, railway police detained the worker responsible for positioning the machine on the tracks, while the Railway Protection Force (RPF) took custody of the equipment to prevent any further issues.

Railway authorities are now investigating the incident and have stated that legal action will be taken against the driver responsible for moving the mixer. The incident has raised concerns about safety measures during ongoing renovations and prompted authorities to review protocols to avoid similar mishaps in the future.