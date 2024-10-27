Market capitalisation of 9 of top 10 most valued firms fell by Rs 2 lakh crore

Mumbai: Market capitalisation of 9 of top 10 most valued firms declined by Rs 2,09,952.26 last week. From the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank emerged as the only winner. Last week, the BSE Sensex tanked 1,822.46 points or 2.24 per cent.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever eroded by Rs 44,195.81 crore to Rs 5,93,870.94 crore. Reliance Industries’ valuation tumbled Rs 41,994.54 crore to Rs 17,96,726.60 crore.

State Bank of India’s market valuation plummeted by Rs 35,117.72 crore to Rs 6,96,655.84 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel tanked by Rs 24,108.72 crore to Rs 9,47,598.89 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped by Rs 23,137.67 crore to Rs 14,68,183.73 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) diminished by Rs 19,797.24 crore to Rs 5,71,621.67 crore, and that of Infosys declined by Rs 10,629.49 crore to Rs 7,69,496.61 crore. ITC’s mcap fell by Rs 5,690.96 crore to Rs 6,02,991.33 crore, and that of ICICI Bank went lower by Rs 5,280.11 crore to Rs 8,84,911.27 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 46,891.13 crore to Rs 13,29,739.43 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.