Palakkad bypoll sees intense three-way contest among LDF, UDF, NDA

In Palakkad, the by-election campaign is heating up as Kerala’s three major political fronts—LDF, UDF, and NDA—prepare for a highly competitive race. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is focused on rural outreach, aiming to capitalize on internal divisions within the Congress to draw in disillusioned voters. Simultaneously, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has nominated P Sarin, hoping his candidacy will highlight opposition to the LDF. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leveraging its influence in local panchayats and a stronghold in the Palakkad municipality to boost its chances of securing the seat.

The LDF sees an opportunity to attract Congress supporters frustrated by party infighting, especially through Sarin’s switch from Congress, which they believe may sway traditional UDF voters. To counter any misunderstandings about Sarin’s candidacy, LDF organizers are holding local meetings to clarify their campaign’s objectives. The UDF, on its part, has moved past earlier disagreements on strategy, now with MP Shafi Parambil actively supporting candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil. Confident in Shafi’s pull in the municipality, the UDF is aiming to solidify its base in areas like Pirayiri panchayat, where they expect to secure around 12,000 votes.

The NDA is strategically working to establish Palakkad as a stronghold, seeing it as a high-priority constituency. Their grassroots efforts are led by the RSS, with a particular focus on the Muthan community, aiming to maximize turnout in Palakkad municipality. The NDA is hopeful of gaining over 30,000 votes here, viewing it as key to a decisive victory in this bypoll.