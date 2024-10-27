Wayanad landslide survivors protest rehab delays, plan more demonstrations

In Wayanad, landslide survivors are protesting delays in their rehabilitation, led by the Chooralmala Action Committee. The group plans to hold a dharna in front of the Collectorate, hoping to draw attention to the prolonged delays in securing relief. Frustrated by what they describe as neglect from both the central and state governments, the committee has organized a series of upcoming demonstrations, including potential protests in Delhi if issues remain unresolved during the Prime Minister’s visit.

The survivors, particularly those from Chooralmal Mundakkai, have faced significant financial hardship over the 87 days since the disaster, with essential support no longer available. Legal obstacles are further complicating their situation, as estate owners have contested the land acquisition required for a township in court, temporarily halting any progress until a November 4 hearing. Without relief funding or loan approvals from banks, the survivors’ economic difficulties have worsened, leading them to form an action group to seek solutions.

Though the Kerala government is identifying land for housing, the central government has yet to offer financial aid for rehabilitation, nearly three months after the July 30 landslide. Survivors are increasingly concerned about legal and financial barriers, including unresolved decisions regarding loan waivers for those affected. With little progress on critical issues, the Action Committee is pressing for immediate action to ensure timely relief and long-term rehabilitation.