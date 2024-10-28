BJP Allies Praise Vijay’s TVK Event; DMK Rejects Criticism

Actor Vijay’s recent criticism of the DMK government at the inaugural conference of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has stirred responses across Tamil Nadu’s political spectrum. While Vijay emphasized his ideological opposition to the BJP, he targeted the DMK’s governance in his address. This stance earned praise from some BJP-aligned parties, including Puthiya Tamilagam Katchi and the India Jananayaka Katchi, who deemed his address a “promising beginning.”

Following the event, several former NDA-aligned parties expressed support for Vijay, suggesting his potential influence on the political scene. BJP leader Thamizhisai Soundararajan highlighted his stated intention to share power with allies as a positive move, although she criticized his remarks on the role of the Governor, considering Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s foundational role in establishing the position.

In response, DMK supporters took to social media, dismissing Vijay’s critiques as misinformed, particularly his comments on fascism. DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan argued that Vijay focused only on criticizing the DMK without presenting his own policy ideas. Actor Prakash Raj, meanwhile, voiced his support for Vijay, intensifying the political discourse and adding anticipation for further developments in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.