Bomb Threat Targets ISKCON Temple in Tirupati Following Recent Hotel Hoaxes

The ISKCON temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, received a bomb threat via email, reportedly sent by terrorists based in Pakistan, police officials announced Monday. On the night of October 27, the temple administration alerted the authorities, leading to increased security across the city. Bomb Disposal and dog squads promptly arrived at the temple, conducting thorough searches, though no suspicious items or explosives were found, suggesting the threat might have been a hoax.

This incident follows recent bomb scares at two hotels in Tirupati on October 26, where police confirmed after thorough checks that these alerts were also false. Similarly, on October 24, bomb threats targeting the airport and four other hotels were debunked as hoaxes. However, due to these frequent threats, authorities have maintained heightened security vigilance throughout Tirupati to ensure public safety.

In response, the Tirupati East Police have filed an official complaint and launched an investigation into the series of threatening emails. Circle Inspector Srinivasulu assured the public that efforts are underway to identify and hold those responsible for these threats accountable, as authorities work to prevent further disruptions in the city.