Emirate in UAE announces new paid parking hours: Details

Oct 28, 2024, 04:03 pm IST

Sharjah: The Sharjah City Municipality announced new paid parking hours for seven-day zones.  These zones are identified by blue parking information signs.

Now, motorists in Sharjah will have to  pay for parking slots from 8am to midnight from November 1. Previously, the paid parking fees applied from 8am to 10pm. These 16-hour paid parking zones will be operational throughout the week and on public holidays.

Instead of daily parking fees, everyday users can opt for prepaid parking subscriptions. Subscribers can choose between a personal subscription for all areas of Sharjah or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide parking plan. The fees vary based on the type of subscription selected.

Commercial parking for all areas in Sharjah city:

Business subscription for all areas of Sharjah city gives the subscriber the right to park in all public parking spots in Sharjah city.

Duration  Cost

10 days   Dh170

20 days   Dh290

30 days   Dh390

3 months Dh1,050

6 months Dh1,750

12 months      Dh2,850

Commercial parking for two areas:

Duration  Cost

3 months Dh600

6 months Dh1,100

12 months      Dh2,100

 

