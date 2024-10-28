Google Photos to indicate AI usage in photo editing soon

Google Photos is set to introduce a feature next week that identifies when its artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as Magic Editor and Magic Eraser, have been used to edit images. This move is part of Google’s larger initiative to enhance transparency in AI applications, enabling users to see directly within the app if AI-powered editing has been applied to their photos. The new feature aligns with Google’s commitment to responsible AI usage, which it says will continue to shape the rollout of its tools.

In a recent blog post, John Fisher, engineering director at Google Photos, explained that with AI editing tools becoming more accessible, Google aims to ensure users understand when AI enhancements are present. Images edited with tools like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, or Zoom Enhance will soon display an AI-edited notification beside other image details, such as file name and location. This feature will be available in the Google Photos app, creating a more transparent experience for users who use AI for image enhancements.

Additionally, Google noted that metadata indicating AI edits is already embedded in images edited with its tools, following standards set by the International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC). With the update, Google Photos will expand on this by making the AI editing notification visible within the app itself, helping users more easily identify edits in their photos. This transparency effort reflects Google’s ongoing dedication to responsible AI implementation.