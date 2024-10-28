Honda recalls over 90000 cars in India: Details

Mumbai: The leading automobile brand in India, Honda has recalled more than 92,672 cars. This includes 90,468 cars first identified, plus 2,204 cars that had received replacement parts earlier.

The recall is due to defective fuel pump impellers, which could cause the engine to stall or fail to start. Honda will replace the parts free of charge starting November 5, 2024, at dealerships across India.

The models, which have been impacted by the recall include Jazz, Brio, BR-V, WR-V, City and Amaze. The recall affects 3,317 units of the Brio, 16,744 units of the Jazz, 14,298 units of the WR-V, 4,386 units of the BR-V, 18,851 units of the Amaze, and 32,872 units of the City. The company says the models, which were manufactured between August 2017 and June 2018, have been affected by the fuel pump issue.

The company says the issue will be resolved by replacing the faulty part. This will be done without charging anything from the customers. Affected customers are being notified directly, and they can also check their car’s eligibility by entering the VIN on Honda’s website.