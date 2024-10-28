IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Select States

Following the impact of Cyclone Dana, which brought heavy rain to regions in eastern India such as West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts relatively stable weather across much of the country. However, isolated instances of heavy rainfall are still expected this week in parts of Central, Western, and Southern India. The IMD has issued heavy rainfall alerts for areas including eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

While no widespread severe weather conditions are anticipated, occasional heavy rain may affect these specified regions through October. From November 1 onward, the IMD does not expect any significant rainfall alerts nationwide. In Delhi, clear weather is forecast with no rain warnings in place; misty conditions are likely in the morning, followed by a sunny day with maximum temperatures around 34 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures near 20 degrees Celsius.

Over the past day, light rainfall was recorded in various regions, with data indicating that Cyclone Dana’s impact on Odisha led to nearly normal rainfall levels. Other states showed mixed rainfall patterns: states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra received below-average rainfall, whereas West Bengal, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, and Arunachal Pradesh recorded higher-than-average rainfall.