Indian Railways announces cancellation of multiple train services: Full list

Mumbai: The Southern Railways has announced the cancellation of several train services. These trains were cancelled due to the non-availability of rake.

List of cancelled trains:

Train No. 12684: The SMVT Bengaluru – Ernakulam Superfast Express, set to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 19:00 hrs on October 28, 2024, is also fully cancelled.

Train No. 16862: The Kanniyakumari – Puducherry Express, leaving Kanniyakumari at 14:00 hrs on October 28, 2024, is fully cancelled .

Passengers are advised to check their travel plans and explore alternative arrangements. Travelers can stay updated by visiting the official Southern Railways website or checking with railway authorities for further information.