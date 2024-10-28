Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the operation of special express trains. These special trains were launched in anticipation of the increased passenger traffic during the Deepavali and Chhath festivals.

The first special service, Train No. 07343/07374, will operate between SSS Hubballi and Muzaffarpur, departing from SSS Hubballi on October 27, 2024, at 5:20 PM and arriving in Muzaffarpur on October 29, 2024, at 4 PM. The return journey will commence from Muzaffarpur on October 30, 2024, at 1:15 PM, reaching SSS Hubballi at 10:30 AM on November 1, 2024. This train will stop at several key stations, including Dharwad, Belagavi, Pune, Nagpur, and Prayagraj Chheoki, and will consist of 19 coaches, featuring 2 AC 2-Tier, 10 AC 3-Tier, 5 Sleeper Class, and 2 Luggage, Brake cum Generator Cars.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces cancellation of multiple train services: Full list

The second special train, Train No. 06235/06236, will run between SMVT Bengaluru and Danapur, departing from SMVT Bengaluru on November 3, 2024, at 11 PM and arriving in Danapur on November 5, 2024, at 4:30 PM. The return trip will leave Danapur on November 9, 2024, at 8:05 AM, reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 7:30 AM on November 11, 2024.

This service will also stop at important stations such as Vijayawada, Khammam, Nagpur, and Prayagraj Chheoki and will comprise 18 coaches, including 2 AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 SLRD.