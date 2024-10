Indian Railways imposes temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at these stations: Full list

Mumbai: The Central and Western Railway imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at selected major stations. The decision was taken after the stampede incident at the Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning leaving nine persons injured.

The Western Railway said the restriction is effective immediately until November 8, 2024 during Diwali festival and Chhath puja:

Mumbai Central

Dadar

Bandra Terminus

Borivali

Vasai Road

Vapi

Valsad

Udhna

Surat

Similarly the Central Railway has also issued a temporarily restriction notice due to festive season rush. Platform ticket sales are temporarily restricted at major stations with immediate effect until November 8, 2024. Central Railway, however, exempted senior citizens and medically ill passengers from the restrictions.

Following are the stations where the Central Railway has imposed the temporarily restriction on platform ticket sales:

CSMT

Dadar

LTT

Thane

Kalyan

Pune

Nagpur

In another release, the Central Railway said it would run two additional unreserved trains between CSMT and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath puja

The 01019 unreserved special will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 2:30pm on October 28 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 11pm the next day. The 01020 unreserved special will depart from Gorakhpur at 12:45am on October 30 and arrive at CSMT at 10:35am the next day.

They will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti.