Japan Para Badminton International 2024: India’s Sukant Kadam bags gold and silver

Tokyo: India’s star shuttler Sukant Kadam won a gold medal in men’s singles and a silver medal in men’s doubles alongside his partner Dinesh Rajaiah at the Japan Para Badminton International 2024. In the singles final, Sukant defeated fellow Indian shuttler Tarun by ‘ 21-12, 21-10’.

In the doubles category, Sukant and Dinesh played against India’s Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav. In other events, reigning Paralympic champion Kumar Nitesh claimed silver after a close match against Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara, losing 16-21, 21-18, 19-21 in the SL3 finals. In women’s SU5, Manisha Ramdass captured gold by defeating Japan’s Mamiko Toyoda 21-12, 21-18, while Neeraj settled for silver in the women’s SL3 category.In men’s doubles SU5, Hardik Makkar and Ruthick Ragupati won gold, while Dev Rathi and Indonesia’s Bartlomiej Mroz secured silver. Hardik and Ruthick also earned silver and bronze in men’s singles SU5.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slides down from record high

In the men’s doubles WH1-WH2 category, Abu Hubaida and Prem Kumar Ale took home bronze, while Alphia James bagged silver in the women’s singles WH2 category.

India won six gold, nine silver and as many bronze medals in the tournament.