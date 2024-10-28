Kerala Police File FIR Alleging Conspiracy to Incite Riots at Thrissur Pooram

The police FIR on the recent Thrissur Pooram disruption highlights an alleged conspiracy to incite riots and inflame religious sentiments, though no specific individuals are named as suspects. The complaint was filed by Inspector I.C. Chithiranjan of Malappuram Cyber Police Station, a member of the investigation team headed by ADGP Venkatesh, and is based on letters from senior officials, as reported by Asianet News.

This development comes amid ongoing controversies related to the Pooram disruption. Earlier, on October 3, authorities announced a comprehensive, three-tier investigation, forming a special team nine days later. Yet, this team reportedly encountered difficulties in advancing the investigation and registering a case. ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar had submitted a report suggesting possible misconduct by the Thiruvambadi Devaswom, raising questions about their potential involvement, which the Devaswom has refuted, citing investigative shortcomings. Meanwhile, Paramekkavu Devaswom has threatened protests, expressing concerns about being unfairly implicated.

The DGP’s report criticized the investigative delays attributed to the ADGP, noting that the Crime Branch was advised legally that ADGP’s report alone did not provide grounds to file a case. Under mounting scrutiny for the investigation’s slow pace, police eventually registered the FIR with an investigating officer as the complainant. However, the absence of named suspects has led to speculation that the move was made to prevent direct accusations against the Devaswom.