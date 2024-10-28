Know how to get a confirmed train ticket using ‘IRCTC’s Vikalp scheme’

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced the Vikalp Scheme for passengers. The scheme has been designed to offer passengers an alternative train option. If they are unable to get confirmed seats on their original booking. It will help the travellers by increasing their chances of securing confirmed seats on alternate trains.

This scheme will provide flexibility, enabling the waitlisted passengers to be transferred to alternate trains with available seats on the same route. Opting for the Vikalp scheme does not guarantee a confirmed seat. Instead, it increases the chances of getting one. When a passenger opts for the Vikalp Scheme, their waitlisted ticket could be shifted to another train which is running within 12 hours of the originally scheduled departure.

If a seat becomes available on an alternate train, the passenger’s ticket will be confirmed automatically. However, if the ticket is confirmed and later cancelled, standard cancellation charges will apply from the platform.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to opting for the Vikalp Scheme when booking your IRCTC train tickets:

Visit the IRCTC website or app and log in.

Select your travel date, source, destination, and preferred class of travel.

Enter the passenger details and make the payment to confirm your booking.

When prompted, select the Vikalp Scheme option.

A list of alternate trains will be displayed. Choose an alternate train if available.

Once the chart is prepared, check your PNR status to see if your booking has been confirmed on the alternate train.

Main features of the Vikalp scheme:

It is available for Mail and Express trains only.

Applies to waitlisted passengers.

No additional charges for opting into the scheme.

Passengers who choose Vikalp are automatically considered for alternate trains.

Once transferred to an alternate train, passengers cannot board the original train.

Greater chance of confirmation: Waitlisted passengers have a higher likelihood of securing seats on alternate trains without any extra charges.

No extra costs (mostly): Passengers only pay for their original ticket, with no additional fees for the alternate train.

Flexibility: The scheme enables seamless transfers to alternate trains based on seat availability, reducing the hassle of rebooking during the busy travel season.