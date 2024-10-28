Kochi awarded for most sustainable transport system

The Urban Mobility India (UMI), part of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, recently honored top urban transport projects across India. Kochi, Kerala’s commercial center, received the award for the most sustainable transport system, while Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s capital, was recognized for having the best public transport system. Awards were granted to the Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd and Bhubaneswar’s Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) for their achievements.

Additional awards celebrated other cities’ advancements in transport. Srinagar was named the city with the best non-motorized transport system, and Gandhinagar in Gujarat earned recognition for the best safety and security system. Surat, also in Gujarat, won for the best intelligent transport system, while Jammu was recognized for its innovative financing in urban transport. Bengaluru received dual honors for public involvement in transport and for having the metro rail system with the best multimodal integration. Mumbai took the award for the best passenger services and satisfaction in metro rail.

The announcements were made at the 17th Urban Mobility India Conference in Gandhinagar, where Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal highlighted India’s significant progress in urban mobility under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. India has now reached third globally in operational rail networks and aims to become the second largest soon. The minister also praised the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) initiative, known as “One Nation One Card,” as a transformative move for urban mobility, with adoption increasing across Indian metros. The next conference will be held in Gurugram.