Lighten your Diwali with this reva kesari recipe for breakfast

Here’s a simple recipe to make Rava Kesari, a popular South Indian dessert known for its rich flavor and soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rava (semolina or sooji)

– 3/4 to 1 cup sugar (adjust based on sweetness preference)

– 2 cups water

– 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

– 10-12 cashews

– 10-12 raisins

– 1/4 tsp cardamom powder

– A few strands of saffron (optional, for color)

– A pinch of food color (orange or yellow; optional)

Instructions:

1. Preparation:

– Heat a small pan with 1 tsp of ghee. Add cashews and fry until golden brown, then add raisins and sauté until they puff up. Remove and set aside.

– Optionally, soak saffron strands in a tablespoon of warm water or milk for a few minutes.

2. Roast the Rava:

– In a heavy-bottomed pan, add 1 tsp of ghee and roast the rava on medium heat for 5–6 minutes until it turns aromatic and light golden (avoid browning it). Transfer to a plate.

3. Cook the Rava:

– In the same pan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add the food color and saffron-infused milk if using.

– Gradually add the roasted rava to the boiling water, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Cover and cook for 2–3 minutes on low heat until the rava absorbs all the water.

4. Add Sugar and Flavorings:

– Add sugar to the cooked rava. The mixture will loosen up slightly. Stir continuously until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens.

– Add the remaining ghee, cardamom powder, fried cashews, and raisins. Mix well.

5. Simmer and Serve:

– Cook on low heat, stirring until the kesari leaves the sides of the pan, becoming glossy and aromatic.

– Serve warm, garnished with additional fried cashews and saffron strands if desired.

Enjoy your homemade, fragrant Rava Kesari!