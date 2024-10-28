List of the top 10 Indian states with the most number of high net-worth individuals revealed

New Delhi: Hurun India has recently released its Hurun India Rich List 2024. The report highlights the state-wise distribution of the country’s richest people with the highest net worth.

States with notable entries include Haryana (40), Uttar Pradesh (36) and Rajasthan (28). These states reported sharp increases from their 2020 numbers. New entries include Madhya Pradesh (14), Odisha (5), Chandigarh (5), Jharkhand (3) and Uttarakhand (3).

Maharashtra is on the top. Maharashtra retained the top spot, with a remarkable 470 entries in 2024, up from 248 in 2020. Delhi ranks second, with 213 entries, a considerable jump from 128 in 2020. Gujarat is third in the country, boasting 129 wealthy residents compared to 60 in 2020.

Tamil Nadu follows closely with 119 entries, up from 65 in 2020. Telangana’s entries doubled from 54 in 2020 to 109 in 2024. Karnataka ranks sixth, with 108 entries, up from 72 in 2020. West Bengal also marked significant growth, with 70 entries in 2024, compared to 32 in 2020.