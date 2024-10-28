Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Congress’ stance against reservations ignite controversy

Mumbai: Congress party’s stand on reservation has ignited controversy in Maharashtra. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently said that Congress will ‘think of ending reservation when India is a fair place’. Rahul Gandhi made this remark during a session with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

Nana Patole, Maharashtra State President of Congress, confirmed the party’s intention to end existing reservations in the country. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a severe attack against Congress for this stand. The BJP said that the Congress wants to end reservation for Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (SC/STs).

During various Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders, including foreign leader Sam Pitroda and prominent figures such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, have faced criticism for their stance against reservations for disadvantaged communities. These reservations were outlined by Ambedkar to support these communities. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has maintained and even expanded reservations for the non-creamy layer among these communities.

The BJP has questioned Congress’s authority to revoke these reservations. They point to a growing sense of indignation among disadvantaged communities.

BJP accuse that Congress is prioritising Muslim community interests over those of Dalits. A statement from a top Congress leader highlighted that Muslims have the first right over India’s resources. The party has faced criticism for atrocities against Dalits during its tenures.

The SC, ST, and OBC communities view Congress’ stand as a betrayal of Ambedkar’s vision for social rather than economic reservations.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at Nana Patole and said, he is against the Constitution and reservation. ‘Dalit virodhi Congress Keeps Kharge ji out Insults Kumari Selja ji Now wants to end reservations !!’ Poonawalla posted on X.

Earlier, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari attacked the Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole and said that Congress wants to end the reservation of Dalits if it comes to power in the state. ‘Huge! Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole says “Nothing wrong in ending reservation at some time.” Congress’s intentions are clear. Congress wants to end reservation of Dalits if it comes to power in Maharashtra,’ Pradeep Bhandari posted on X with a video of Nana Patole.

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT.