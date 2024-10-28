Mirzapur Movie Announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to Reprise Roles in Film Adaptation

Farhan Akhtar has officially confirmed that the hit series Mirzapur will be adapted into a feature film, announcing it on Instagram alongside a video featuring the lead cast members, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu. This cinematic shift follows three successful seasons of the series on Amazon Prime Video, which premiered in 2018 and quickly gained a massive following. With the third season released earlier this year, fans have eagerly awaited this next phase of the Mirzapur journey.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment expressed enthusiasm over bringing Mirzapur’s intense story and iconic characters—Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya—to the big screen. They believe the transition to film will offer audiences a new way to experience the story’s grit and power. Both producers highlighted the franchise’s popularity across seasons and noted the excitement of collaborating with Prime Video again to present a grand theatrical production that meets the expectations of loyal fans.

Manish Menghani, Prime Video India’s content licensing director, emphasized the lasting impact of Mirzapur on Indian audiences, citing its engaging characters, memorable dialogue, and gripping storyline. He shared that Prime Video’s collaboration with Excel Entertainment on the film adaptation signifies an ambitious evolution for the franchise. While the complete cast has yet to be disclosed, speculation continues that original cast members will reprise their roles. The announcement video hinted at Divyenndu’s return, while rumors about Hrithik Roshan joining as Kaleen Bhaiya remain unconfirmed.