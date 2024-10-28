Stock Market: Indian equity indices snaps 5-day losing streak, end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices snapped 5-day losing streak and ended higher on October 28. At close, the BSE Sensex was up 602.75 points or 0.76 percent at 80,005.04. NSE Nifty settled at 24,339.20 , up 158.40 points or 0.66 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,591 against 1,365 stocks that declined, and 159 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,115. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 126, and those that hit a 52-week low was 145. A total of 337 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 312 in the lower circuit.

Biggest gainers included Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors and Wipro. Top losers were Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hero MotoCorp.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with PSU Bank index rose 3.8 percent, Metal index added 2.5 percent, while pharma, media, realty up more than 1 percent each. The BSE midcap index was up 0.7 percent and smallcap index gained 1 percent.