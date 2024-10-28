Suspected Terrorists Attack Army Vehicle in Akhnoor, J&K; Search Operation Underway

On the morning of October 28, suspected terrorists opened fire on an Army vehicle in the Batal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector around 7 a.m. According to sources, three attackers fired multiple rounds at the vehicle; however, no casualties were reported. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale search operation to locate the suspects. This attack comes amid heightened security across Jammu and Kashmir during the Diwali festival period.

The incident adds to a recent surge in violence across the region. Over the past week, 12 people, including two soldiers, have lost their lives in various attacks. On October 24, an Army vehicle was ambushed by militants in the Baramulla district’s Gulmarg area, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and two porters. On the same day, a teenager from Uttar Pradesh was injured in Tral in an attack targeting migrant workers — the third such incident in a week. Earlier, on October 20, seven individuals, including a doctor and six migrant laborers, were killed at a construction site in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district.

In response to these attacks, a high-level meeting was convened on October 24 at the residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to address security concerns. Discussions highlighted potential intelligence gaps and raised concerns about infiltration attempts across the Line of Control (LoC) over the past year. This gathering underscored the challenges security forces face in curbing the recent violence despite increased vigilance.