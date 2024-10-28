U23 Wrestling World Championships: India’s Chirag Chikkara scripts history by winning gold

Tirana: In wrestling, India’s Chirag Chikkara scripted new history by winning gold in the men’s 57kg category at the U23 World Championships in Albania’s Tirana. Chirag Chikkara defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Abdymalik Karachov by 4-3.

The 18-year-old became only the second male wrestler to be crowned U-23 World Champion after Aman Sehrawa, who had achieved the feat in 2022. Reetika Hooda is the other, as the first Indian woman to win the gold at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in 2023.

Also Read: Mirzapur Movie Announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to Reprise Roles in Film Adaptation

Chirag had earlier defeated Kazakhstan’s Allan Oralbek in the semi-final to book hs palce in the title round. He had defeated Japan’s Gatuko Ozawa 6-1 in the first round and then got the better of Iunus Iavbatirov 12-2 in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Dhaka clinched India’s first men’s freestyle wrestling medal at this event, winning bronze in the 61 kg category. This was Dhaka’s second world medal, following his bronze in the men’s 57 kg at the 2022 U20 World Championships.