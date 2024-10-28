Weekend sleep catch-up may reduce heart disease risk

A recent Chinese study presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s annual meeting indicates that sleeping in on weekends may help reduce the risk of heart disease. The research highlights the dangers associated with sleep deprivation, which is connected to a range of health issues including obesity, hypertension, diabetes, heart attacks, and strokes.

The study analyzed data from 90,903 participants in the UK Biobank project, utilizing accelerometers to track sleep patterns. Participants were categorized into four groups based on their sleep compensation levels, with approximately 22% identified as sleep deprived—defined as regularly getting less than seven hours of sleep each night.

Over an average follow-up period of 14 years, researchers evaluated the incidence of various cardiac conditions, such as ischemic heart disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke, and mortality, using hospitalization records and death registries. Findings revealed that those who compensated for sleep deprivation with more sleep on weekends were 19% less likely to develop heart disease, particularly benefiting those who experienced regular sleep deprivation during the week. The study concluded that adequate compensatory sleep is associated with a decreased risk of heart disease.